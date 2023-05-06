Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $616,000 Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,063,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.75. 1,555,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,706. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.99 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

