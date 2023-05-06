Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,240,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,517 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.68 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.03. The stock has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,509 shares of company stock worth $58,217,587 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

