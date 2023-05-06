Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 9,611 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,852. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 9.74. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.82 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 49.16% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

See Also

