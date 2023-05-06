Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 1.1% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Target by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 207,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,942,000 after purchasing an additional 89,989 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Target by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 249,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in Target by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Target by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 788,587 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.26. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $229.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

