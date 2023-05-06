AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-$7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AerCap Stock Up 2.6 %

AER opened at $55.47 on Friday. AerCap has a 12 month low of $37.20 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AerCap by 117.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AerCap by 98.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 2,057.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

