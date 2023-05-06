Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMD. Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.31.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a PE ratio of 390.61, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after purchasing an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after buying an additional 2,457,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

