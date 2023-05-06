Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $390-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $407.12 million.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of AEIS traded up $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.92. 165,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,197. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $67.55 and a twelve month high of $101.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,892,000 after acquiring an additional 275,452 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,863,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,852,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 42,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

Featured Articles

