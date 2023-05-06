Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Trading Up 2.8 %

ADNT stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.67 and a beta of 2.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Adient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,433,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

