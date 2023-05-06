Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.99%. Adient’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,434. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.67 and a beta of 2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adient

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $1,150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

