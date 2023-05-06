adidas (FRA:ADS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $137.35

adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €137.35 ($150.93) and traded as high as €161.20 ($177.14). adidas shares last traded at €159.22 ($174.97), with a volume of 414,730 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on ADS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($178.02) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($186.81) target price on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

