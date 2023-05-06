Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Plans $0.16 Semi-Annual Dividend

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.163 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

Adecoagro has a dividend payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Adecoagro to earn $0.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NYSE AGRO opened at $8.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.13. Adecoagro has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $371.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Adecoagro by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming, Sugar, Ethanol and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing and marketing of rice, production and sale of raw milk, and other dairy products.

