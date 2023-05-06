Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Acushnet has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.48. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $686.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.12 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Acushnet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acushnet news, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 15,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $782,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Pacheco sold 20,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,038,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,306.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acushnet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Acushnet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Acushnet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Acushnet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 49.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acushnet

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.