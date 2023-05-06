Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Acquires £2,100.05 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts acquired 210,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100.05 ($2,623.75).

LON:ACT opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. Actual Experience plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 12 ($0.15). The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.37.

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

