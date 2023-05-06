Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Acquires £2,100.05 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Steve Bennetts acquired 210,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100.05 ($2,623.75).
Actual Experience Price Performance
LON:ACT opened at GBX 0.95 ($0.01) on Friday. Actual Experience plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 12 ($0.15). The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a market cap of £2.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.37.
About Actual Experience
