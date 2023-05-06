Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.53.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.00 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.