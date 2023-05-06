ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) EVP Brett D. Fulk Acquires 912 Shares of Stock

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) EVP Brett D. Fulk purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,010.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,931 shares in the company, valued at $55,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ACNB opened at $27.98 on Friday. ACNB Co. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACNB in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in ACNB by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ACNB by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

