Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after purchasing an additional 219,573 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $265.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,950. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $271.20 and a 200 day moving average of $276.40. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

