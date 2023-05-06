Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ACN. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $265.65 on Friday. Accenture has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.40. The company has a market capitalization of $167.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

