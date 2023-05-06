Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Up 7%

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 26,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 195,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Accel Entertainment Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.77 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.33%. Analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $851,196.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,274 shares in the company, valued at $15,630,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 93,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $851,196.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,274 shares in the company, valued at $15,630,982.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,768 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 10,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals, redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality, and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

