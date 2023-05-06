ABCMETA Price Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $325.47 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019602 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,808.34 or 1.00038802 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002316 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $279.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

