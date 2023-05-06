Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 667 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Abbrea Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.1% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.96.

NYSE V traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,237,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,107. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $435.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

