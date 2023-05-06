Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 216 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIKE Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Shares of NKE traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,887,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,065,535. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

