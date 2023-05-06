Abbrea Capital LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Abbrea Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% in the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 237,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.65.

DIS traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

