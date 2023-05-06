Abbrea Capital LLC Purchases 8,971 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,358,000 after acquiring an additional 359,380 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after acquiring an additional 52,922 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.