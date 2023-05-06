Abbrea Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.62. 3,806,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

