Abbrea Capital LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Abbrea Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,598,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,285,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.59. 5,359,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,512,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

