Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,631. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

