Abbrea Capital LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:TGT traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.30. 2,187,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,024. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $161.26. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $229.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.