AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.91

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and traded as low as $17.59. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 7,546 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKFRY. HSBC lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Handelsbanken cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

