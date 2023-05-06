AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.91

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and traded as low as $17.59. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 7,546 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKFRY. HSBC lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Handelsbanken cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Up 2.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AB SKF (publ) (SKFRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.