Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Shares Down 0.3%

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €32.75 ($35.99) and last traded at €33.00 ($36.26). Approximately 7,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 359,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.10 ($36.37).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Aareal Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.99.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

