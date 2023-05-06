AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. AAON had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AAON Stock Up 7.2 %

AAON stock traded up $6.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.26. 522,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,882. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AAON has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 0.79.

AAON Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $521,929.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 54.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

