888 Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

888 restated their maintains rating on shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 1.7 %

Leidos stock opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Leidos has a 1-year low of $78.58 and a 1-year high of $110.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $77,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 29.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $35,515,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.