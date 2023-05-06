6,625 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,825,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,841,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,677,000 after purchasing an additional 434,501 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $99.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.06 and a 200-day moving average of $88.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

