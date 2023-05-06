624 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,309 shares of company stock worth $8,261,276 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NOW stock opened at $434.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.84, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $423.55. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $521.58.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $478.00 to $511.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $526.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

