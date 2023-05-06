57,368 Shares in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Purchased by Brainard Capital Management LLC

Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 126.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 29.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.20 price objective on shares of Desktop Metal in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Scott J. Dussault sold 26,969 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $64,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $1.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.96.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

