475 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Purchased by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,562,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 419.1% during the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.99 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

