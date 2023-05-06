44,327 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.0% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.78. 27,000,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,404,160. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $244.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.77, for a total transaction of $67,898.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,925.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

