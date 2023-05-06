40,424 Shares in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 301.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of GameStop by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 193,298 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GameStop by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

GameStop Stock Up 5.5 %

GME stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

