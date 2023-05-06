3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MMM opened at $103.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.71.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

