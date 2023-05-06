3,961 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 17,322.3% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after acquiring an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,700,000 after acquiring an additional 430,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $196.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.21. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

