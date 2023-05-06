30,843 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,496,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 30th.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

WDS stock opened at $22.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.86. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 8.4%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

