20,137 Shares in iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPHE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Philippines ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EPHE opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $131.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Philippines ETF has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Philippines IMI 25\u002F50 index, a free float-adjusted market-cap-weighted index of the broader Filipino equity market. EPHE was launched on Sep 28, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

