1,678 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Shares of BR opened at $152.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total value of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

