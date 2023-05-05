Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Shares Down 26.8%

Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT – Get Rating) shares dropped 26.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 93 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.28). Approximately 149,658 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 19,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.75).

Zytronic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 137.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 134.59. The company has a market capitalization of £10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.33 and a beta of 1.15.

Zytronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Zytronic’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Zytronic’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Zytronic Company Profile

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

