ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZI. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %

ZI stock opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.73. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $301.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,504,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.