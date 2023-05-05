ZOO Digital Group (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF) Trading Up 50%

ZOO Digital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ZDGGF – Get Rating) was up 50% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 2,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, scripting, dubbing, audio postproduction, and audio description; media services, such as content preparation, digital packaging/post-production, and metadata preparation; and asset health check services.

