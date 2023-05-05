Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 45.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.51. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 77,000 shares of company stock worth $2,046,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

