Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Up to $19.93

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.93, but opened at $23.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 2,610,064 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,880 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

