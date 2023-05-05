Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 107,153 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.69% of Zimmer Biomet worth $185,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $137.55. 344,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,478. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.