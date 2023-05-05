Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.48.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $45.88 on Monday. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 4,185 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $179,745.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,165 shares in the company, valued at $6,964,986.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total value of $328,173.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $2,089,941 over the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.