Zilliqa Price Down 5.3% This Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $434.56 million and approximately $19.59 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,485,574,038 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

